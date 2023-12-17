London [United Kingdom] : An Indian student named G S Bhatia, who studies at the Loughborough University in the United Kingdom (UK), has been missing from the East London area since December 15.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa informed about the incident on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and brought this to the attention of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. According to Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the missing student Bhatia was last seen in Canary Wharf, East London, on December 15.

Manjinder Sirsa also urged the Loughborough University and the Indian High Commission to join the effort to find him. "GS Bhatia, a student of Loughborough University, has been missing since Dec 15. Last seen in Canary Wharf, East London. Bringing to the kind attention of @DrSJaishankar Ji We urge @lborouniversity & @HCI_London to join efforts in locating him. Your assistance is crucial. Please share and spread the word," Sirsa posted on X.