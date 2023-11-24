Peshawar : Two school students were killed in a crossfire between police and a wanted terrorist during a search operation in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Friday.

In the exchange of fire during the search operation conducted on the intelligence-based reports in the Kot Azam area of the Tank district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province on Thursday, the wanted terrorist was killed, they said. Two eighth-grade students were also killed as they were caught during the lethal cross-firing, police said.

Police said they have recovered a sub-machine gun, ammunition, two hand grenades and a motorbike from possession of the slain terrorist. There has been an uptick in terrorism incidents by militants and separatist groups in Pakistan in recent months as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant outfits have intensified actions against security forces.