TRUMP SHARES HIS MUG SHOT IN X POST HIS FIRST SINCE ELON MUSK TOOK OVER TWITTER

Hyderabad: Former US President Donald Trump has shared his historic mug shot in an X post, on Friday. This is his first since Elon Musk took over Twitter and unblocked several accounts including that of Trump, which were permanently banned by the microblogging site.

On Thursday(local time), Trump surrendered on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. The brisk 20-minute booking in Fulton County has yielded a historic first: a mug shot of a U.S. ex-president.

Trump was subsequently released on a $200,000 bond. He left to the airport for his return flight home to New Jersey, flashing a thumbs-up through the window of his sport utility vehicle as his motorcade left. The booking photo released by Fulton County Sheriff Office shot Trump, wearing a navy suit and red tie, angrily scowling at the camera, his brows furrowed as he stared into the lens.

Elon Musk, founder, chairman, CEO and chief technology officer of SpaceX, reacted to Trumph's comeback, and called it ‘next level’. On his social media account X, Elon Musk reshared Trump’s post and said, “Next-level”.

The former US President’s X account was reinstated on the microblogging site in November last year. The account was earlier banned by the social media firm following the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. It was restored after Elon Musk took over as Twitter's CEO.

On Nov. 18, 2022, Musk said he had reinstated several controversial accounts on the platform, but was yet to take a decision on Trump. "Trump decision has not yet been made," he wrote.

Before restoration, Elon Musk posted a poll on then known as Twitter asking the users if Trump should be reinstated.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk wrote in a post, on Nov. 19, 2022. “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Latin for “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

The final poll results on Nov. 19, 2022, showed 51.8% to have voted in favor and 48.2% opposed. 15 million have voted in the opinion poll.

The ban from Twitter had prompted Trump to launch his own social media -Truth Social- to stay in touch with his followers.