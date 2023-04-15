TRUMP REPORTS LITTLE INCOME FROM TRUTH SOCIAL $1M FROM NFTS

NEW YORK Former President Donald Trump says he s not making much money from his social media network but estimates it is worth between 5 million and 25 million according to his personal financial disclosure form filed FridayHe owns about 90 of his social media company Trump Media amp Technology Group but said he made less than 201 from it He also reported he made between 100000 and 1 million for a series of digital trading cards he released in December that portrayed a photoshopped Trump in a series of cartoonlike images including an astronaut a cowboy and a superheroThe report filed with the Federal Election Commission is the first glimpse into Trump s finances since he left the White House and launched several new business ventures The real estate mogul and reality TV star launched the platform Truth Social in 2022 a year after he was banned from Twitter Facebook and YouTube following the Jan 6 2021 insurrection at the US CapitolAlthough Trump has since been allowed back on those social media networks he has relied on Truth Social as a primary method of sharing messages with his supporters especially as he has launched his 2024 presidential campaign The report provides limited information since it only reports income in broad rangesCIC Digital LLC the company that owned the digital trading card NFTs or nonfungible tokens was valued at somewhere between 500000 and 1 million according to the report Trump also reported he made more than 5 million in speaking feesAll federal candidates are required to file the disclosures after announcing their candidacies Trump a Republican had been granted an extension and risked a fine if he delayed further AP This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat staff and has been published from an autogenerated syndicated feed