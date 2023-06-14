TRUMP PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO FEDERAL CHARGES THAT HE ILLEGALLY KEPT CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

Miami US Donald Trump became the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as he pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom Tuesday to dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents and refusing government demands to give them backThe historymaking court date centered on charges that Trump mishandled government secrets that as commanderinchief he was entrusted to protect kickstarts a legal process that will unfold at the height of the 2024 presidential campaign and carry profound consequences not only for his political future but also for his own personal libertyTrump approached his arraignment with characteristic bravado posting social media broadsides against the prosecution from inside his motorcade en route to the courthouse and insisting — as he has through years of legal woes — that he has done nothing wrong and was being persecuted for political purposes But inside the courtroom he sat silently scowling and arms crossed as a lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf in a brief arraignment that ended without him having to surrender his passport or otherwise restrict his travelThe arraignment though largely procedural in nature was the latest in an unprecedented reckoning this year for Trump who faces charges in New York arising from hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign as well as ongoing investigations in Washington and Atlanta into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 raceAlways in campaign mode he swiftly pivoted from the solemn courtroom to a festive restaurant stopping on his way out of Miami at Versailles an iconic Cuban spot in the city s Little Havana neighborhood where supporters serenaded Trump who turns 77 on Wednesday with Happy Birthday The backtoback events highlight the tension for Trump in the months ahead as he balances the pageantry of campaigning with courtroom stops accompanying his status as a twiceindicted criminal defendant Yet the gravity of the moment was unmistakableUntil last week no former president had ever been charged by the Justice Department let alone accused of mishandling topsecret information The indictment unsealed last week charged Trump with 37 felony counts — many under the Espionage Act — that accuse him of illegally storing classified documents in his bedroom bathroom shower and other locations at MaraLago and trying to hide them from the Justice Department as investigators demanded them back The charges carry a yearslong prison sentence in the event of a convictionTrump has relied on a familiar playbook of painting himself as a victim of political persecution He attacked the Justice Department special counsel who filed the case as a Trump hater pledging to remain in the race and scheduling a speech and fundraiser for Tuesday night at his Bedminster New Jersey clubBut Attorney General Merrick Garland an appointee of President Joe Biden sought to insulate the department from political attacks by handing ownership of the case last November to a special counsel Jack Smith who on Friday declared We have one set of laws in this country and they apply to everyone Smith attended Tuesday s arraignment sitting in the front row behind his team of prosecutors The court appearance unfolded against the backdrop of potential protests with some highprofile backers using barbed rhetoric to voice support Though city officials said they prepared for possible unrest there were few signs of significant disruptionTrump didn t say a word during the court appearance other than to occasionally turn and whisper to his attorneys who were seated on either side of him He fiddled with a pen and clasped his hands on the table in front of him as the lawyers and the judge debated the conditions of his releaseWhile he was not required to surrender a passport — prosecutors said he was not considered a flight risk — the magistrate judge presiding over the arraignment directed Trump to not discuss the case with certain witnesses That includes Walt Nauta his valet who was indicted last week on charges that he moved boxes of documents at Trump s direction and misled the FBI about itNauta did not enter a plea Tuesday because he did not have a local lawyer with him Trump attorney Todd Blanche objected to the idea of imposing restrictions on the former president s contact with possible witnesses noting they include many people close to Trump including staff and members of his protection detail Many of the people he interacts with on a daily basis — including the men and women who protect him — are potential witnesses in this case Blanche said Trump who has repeatedly insisted that he did nothing wrong showed no emotion as he was led by law enforcement out of the courtroom through a side doorEven for a man whose presidency and postWhite House life have been defined by criminal investigations the documents probe had long stood out both because of the volume of evidence that prosecutors had seemed to amass and the severity of the allegations A federal grand jury in Washington had heard testimony for months but the Justice Department filed the case in Florida where Trump s MaraLago resort is located and where many of the alleged acts of obstruction occurredThough Trump appeared Tuesday before a federal magistrate the case has been assigned to a District Court judge he appointed Aileen Cannon who ruled in his favor last year in a dispute over whether an outside special master could be appointed to review the seized classified documents A federal appeals panel ultimately overturned her rulingIt s unclear what defenses Trump is likely to invoke as the case moves forward Two of his lead lawyers announced their resignation the morning after his indictment and the notes and recollections of another attorney M Evan Corcoran are cited repeatedly throughout the 49page charging document suggesting prosecutors envision him as a potential key witnessIn the indictment the Justice Department unsealed Friday most of the charges — 31 or the 37 felony counts — against Trump relate to the willful retention of national defense information Other charges include conspiracy to commit obstruction and false statementsThe indictment Friday accuses Trump of illegally retaining national security documents that he took with him from the White House to MaraLago after leaving office in January 2021 The documents he stored prosecutors say included material on nuclear programs defense and weapons capabilities of the US and foreign governments and a Pentagon attack plan prosecutors say He is accused of showing off some to people who didn t have security clearances to view themBeyond that according to the indictment he repeatedly sought to obstruct government efforts to recover the documents including by directing Nauta to move boxes and also suggesting to his own lawyer that he hide or destroy documents sought by a Justice Department subpoena AP