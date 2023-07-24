Tel Aviv (Israel) : Israel Police arrested three Arab residents of Bethlehem (ages 17, 18 and 19) suspected of carrying out last Thursday night’s terrorist stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Gilo neighbourhood. Police said the arrests came after the completion of a joint investigation carried out by the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office and the General Security Service.

One person was wounded in the attack. Large police forces of the Jerusalem district were called to the scene after the attack and searched for the suspects who fled after the stabbing. Two knives were found at the scene and the police’s forensic investigators began collecting findings and an investigation was opened to clarify the circumstances of the case.

The commander of the Jerusalem district, Superintendent Doron Turgeman, assigned the investigation to the central unit of the Jerusalem district, and it was conducted together with the Shin Bet, according to ANI.

The three arrested teens were found to have been hailing from the West Bank city of Bethlehem and they were taken into custody on suspicion of involvement in the attack. The stabbing victim's family alleged that it was a terror attack and urged the authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly to take deterrent action against the suspects, reports said.