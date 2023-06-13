Washington Describing technology as the force multiplier for the IndoUS partnership India s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu said tech is the master key to unlocking the real potential of the relationship Sandhu s comments come ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi s visit to the US next week Modi has been invited by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for an official State Visit which will include a State Dinner on June 22 If you ask me what I would bet on the most what is that one force multiplier for this relationship and for global wellbeing indeed it is tech It is that master key to unlock the real potential in the relationship Sandhu said on Monday There is a lot of synergy and complementarity between us in the tech space Tech to me is powered by trust It is as much strategic as it is commercial he addedSandhu was addressing the annual India Ideas Summit of the USIndia Business Council It was just fourandahalf months ago that we had launched the iCET Industry Roundtable at this very location in the presence of both the NSAs National Security Advisor and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo And we have US NSA Jake Sullivan in Delhi today including for the followup to the first round of iCET discussions he said Biden and Modi announced the USIndia Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology iCET in May 2022 to elevate and expand strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation between the governments businesses and academic institutions of the two countriesThe two sides are finalising the joint statement which is being described as a robust outcome document and as something that would shape the nature and contour of the IndoUS relationship for decades according to multiple people familiar with the matter Sandhu further said Under each iCET vertical our teams have been in regular touch Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in Delhi last week when India s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra was in Washington DC We launched the inaugural IndiaUS Strategic Trade Dialogue another gamechanger dialogue to discuss export controls DelhiDC depth has never been better Referring to Modi s visit the Indian envoy said there is great excitement on both sides My prime minister is only the third Indian leader in our independent history to be accorded the honour of a State Visit by the US President He also becomes the only Indian leader to address the US Congress twice he saidAccording to the White House Historical Association this will be the 11th State Dinner that a US President is hosting for an Indian leader However in the last 75 years only two other Indian leaders have been given the honour of an official State Visit The previous two State Visits included the one for President S Radhakrishnan in June 1963 and then for Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in November 2009When Modi addresses a joint meeting of the US Congress on June 23 it will make him only the third world leader outside of Israel to make such an address twice The other two are Winston Churchill in 1941 1943 and 1952 and Nelson Mandela in 1990 and 1994 Modi earlier addressed the US Congress in 2016Sandu said While I will not spill the beans I can tell you with confidence that the ceremonial and substantive parts of the visit will fully complement each other and will be unparalleled This is not just because the governments have been working hard this is because all of you have been working hard Asserting that the speed and the scale in the transformation of the relationship between the two countries have been phenomenal Sandhu said India today has a mobile subscriber base of over 12 billion and 825 million Internet users This means in the last seven years India has added one mobile subscriber and three Internet users every second The cost of data has been cut by 98 per cent one of the lowest globally It is about inclusion innovation and empowerment the Indian envoy said While we are keen to attract US companies to invest in India and stepup RampD research and development given our own strengths and talents we are delighted that Indian companies are investing and creating new jobs in the US Our companies are actively involved in skilling initiatives here and are contributing to local neighbourhoods just as US companies are doing in India Sandhu added PTI