New Delhi Pakistaniorigin author and activist Tarek Fatah passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness at the age of 73 His daughter Natasha Fatah announced his passing on Twitter describing him as the Lion of Punjab Son of Hindustan Lover of Canada Speaker of truth Fighter for justice Voice of the downtrodden underdogs and the oppressed Fatah was known for his progressive views on Islam and terrorism often taking a fiery stance on Pakistan and expressing his support for the BJPled NDA government in India Born in Pakistan in 1949 he migrated to Canada in the early 1980s where he worked as a political activist journalist and television hostThroughout his career Fatah was a vocal advocate for human rights and social justice particularly for marginalized and oppressed communities He used his platform to shed light on issues such as religious extremism sectarianism and terrorism and challenged the conventional narratives surrounding these topicsOne of Fatah s most notable works was his book Chasing a Mirage The Tragic Illusion of an Islamic State in which he argued against the creation of a Muslim homeland in South Asia and criticized the concept of an Islamic state He also authored The Jew is Not My Enemy Unveiling the Myths that Fuel Muslim AntiSemitism a book that explored the root causes of antiSemitism within the Muslim worldShortly after his death tributes poured in on social media Actor Ranvir Shorey commented Deeply saddened to know this He was one of the bravest amp wisest people I have known May his noble soul rest with the Almighty in heaven He did more than his share of good in this world My heartfelt condolences to the entire family and his countless admirers across the world