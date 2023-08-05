TAKE ACTION AGAINST INSURGENTS FUELLING MANIPUR UNREST INDIA TO MYANMAR

New Delhi: India has appealed to the authorities in Myanmar to take strong action against the Northeast-based militants camped on their soil. In a recent communication with the top authorities in Myanmar, it was informed that members of several insurgent outfits are actively involved in fueling the Manipur violence.

“Our government has informed Myanmar authorities about intelligence reports that several insurgent outfits based in Myanmar are involved in the ongoing violence in Manipur. They have been asked to take strong action against such anti-India activities,” a senior government official told ETV Bharat on Saturday.

During his meeting with Myanmar foreign minister Than Swe last month, external affairs minister S Jaishankar discussed the disturbance in the common border between India and Myanmar in Manipur where militants cross with heavy arms during ethnic clashes. Of the total 1,643km India-Myanmar border, Manipur shares 400 km border with Myanmar. Ironically, less than 10 per cent of the international border with Myanmar is fenced.

The intelligence bureau (IB) has also submitted a report to the government on the ongoing violence in Manipur highlighting that the violence has been further instigated and supported by forces inimical to India’s security. The IB has revealed that militant organizations involved in the present violence have been using Chinese-made Norinco NR 401, Norinco CQ 5.56 shotguns, and assault rifles among others.

According to the report, submitted to the Home Ministry, the insurgents are provided with these sophisticated weapons from the black market situated along the Myanmar-China border. “There is an urgent need to take strong action against such activities,” the government official said, quoting the IB report.

“Weapons recovered from a few slain militants in Chandel district last week substantiated the fact that the militants are using Chinese-made weapons,” the IB report stated. The report further said that with active support from Chinese handlers, several insurgent outfits in other northeastern States have started procuring sophisticated arms and ammunition.

A senior IB official said that several senior members of Northeast insurgent outfits have already taken shelter in the Chinese region. “However, apart from taking shelter in the Chinese region bordering Myanmar, several places of Myanmar including Yangon, Mandalay and Sagaing have become a safe haven for the Northeast-based insurgent outfits,” the official said.

