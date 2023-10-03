Geneva: LGBTQ+ groups hailed the 60-day jail sentence a court in Switzerland gave to a writer and commentator for deriding a journalist as a fat lesbian and other critical remarks. The Lausanne court sentenced French-Swiss polemicist Alain Bonnet, who goes by Alain Soral, for the crimes of defamation, discrimination and incitement to hatred on Monday.

He was ordered to pay legal fees and fines totalling thousands of Swiss francs (dollars) in addition to the time behind bars. Soral lashed out at Catherine Macherel, a journalist for Swiss newspapers Tribune de Geneve and 24 Heures, in a Facebook video two years ago. He called her a fat lesbian and said Macherel's work as a queer activist meant she was unhinged, according to Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

This court decision is an important moment for justice and rights of LGBTQI people in Switzerland," Murial Waeger, co-director of the lesbian activist group LOS, said in a statement. "The conviction of Alain Soral is a strong signal that homophobic hatred cannot be tolerated in our society. A lawyer for Soral, Pascal Junod, did not reply to a request from The Associated Press on Tuesday about whether his client planned to appeal.