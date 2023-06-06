Suriname confers highest civilian award to President Droupadi Murmu

Paramaribo [Suriname]: President Droupadi Murmu became the first Indian to receive the “Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star”, the highest civilian award of Suriname. The award was conferred to President Murmu by her Suriname counterpart Chandrikapersad Santokhi during her three-day state visit. After receiving the award, President Murmu said that the honour holds tremendous significance not only for her but the people of India.

Taking to Twitter, Murmu said, "I am greatly honoured to receive Suriname's highest distinction, "Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star." This recognition holds tremendous significance, not only for me but also for the 1.4 billion people of India whom I represent. I also dedicate this honor to the successive generations of the Indian-Surinamese community, who have played a stellar role in enriching the fraternal ties between our two countries."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the President of India on being conferred the award. In response to a tweet by the President, the Prime Minister said: "Congratulations to Rashtrapati Ji on being conferred the highest civilian award of Suriname – Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star. This special gesture from the Government and people of Suriname symbolizes the enduring friendship between our countries."

President Murmu, who is on her three-day state visit to Serbia and Suriname arrived in Paramaribo, Suriname on June 4. She was welcomed at the Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport by Suriname's President Chandrikapersad Santokhi with full state honours. President Murmu appreciated her Suriname counterpart's warmth and hospitality. Murmu says she was delighted to know that Hindi is a widely spoken language in Suriname, which reminded her of India.

On Monday, India and Suriname signed four major Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of health, agriculture and capacity building. The pacts were inked after Murmu and Santokhi held delegation-level talks. Speaking on the occasion, President Murmu said that she was happy to be in Suriname on her first State Visit as President of India when it is commemorating the 150th anniversary of the arrival of Indians in Suriname, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in an official release.

