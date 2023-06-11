STRONG EARTHQUAKE RATTLES NORTHERN JAPAN NO DAMAGE REPORTED

Tokyo A magnitude 62 earthquake shook Japan s northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Sunday but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries No tsunami warning was issued There were no reports of problems at the nuclear plants in the area or of disruptions to power supply or bullet trains running in northern JapanThe quake which hit at 654 pm was 136 kilometers 85 miles deep and struck the southwestern part of Hokkaido according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency It shook much of the island including the cities of Chitose and Atsumacho the agency said It warned people should watch for strong temblors that could follow over the next few days as well as for landslides Hokkaido HTB News reported local train and subway services were delayed and a part of a freeway was temporarily closed off News footage showed a display hanging from a ceiling at a Hokkaido airport swaying slightly by the shaking A resident told the broadcaster the shaking lasted about 20 to 30 seconds Parts of northern Honshu the nation s biggest island where Tokyo is located were also rattled Tokyo was not affected Japan is one of the world s most earthquakeprone nations APOn June 9 an earthquake of magnitude 49 struck 59 km NNE of Masohi Indonesia on Friday the United States Geological Survey USGS reported The quake occurred took place at 160405 UTC0530 at a depth of 100 kmAccording to USGS the epicentre was found to be at 2814°S and 129206°E respectivelyEarthquakes volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia a country of more than 270 million people because of its location on the Ring of Fire The Ring of Fire or the CircumPacific Belt is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes It is a horseshoeshaped belt about 40000km long and about 500 km wide that contains twothirds of the world s total volcanoes and 90 per cent of Earth s earthquakes