STOP SHOOTING IN MALDIVES CINE WORKERS ASSOCIATION TO INDIAN FILMMAKERS

Mumbai: Ask any Indian filmmaker, one bets Maldives is one of his favourite spots to shoot. Over a period of time, the island nation has allured a number of Bollywood and others production houses to capture the picturesque locales out there. However, gone are those days - with tension brewing between India and Maldives at the 'behest' of China, a general acrimony fills the air.

And the film industry is no exception. As Maldives ordered withdrawal of Indian forces by March 15, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has made an appeal to the film industry to stay away from the estranged nation.

AICWA president, Suresh Shyamlal said, "Maldives government has asked the Indian government to withdraw the Indian Army from their islands by March 15. Some days ago, some Maldives ministers had used wrong words against our Prime Minister Narendra Modi...After this, a trend of boycotting Maldives was started in India...I appeal to the Indian film industry to not shoot (films) in Maldives & no one should go to Maldives for their holidays..."

Looking back films like 'Ek Villian', 'Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya' and several others have tapped the out-of-the-world places in Maldives adding to their look. But it is quite unlikely that Maldives' acrimonious attitude towards New Delhi with the advent of President Mohamed Muizzu, any prudent thought would encourage an Indian director or producer to head for the island.