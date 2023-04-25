STOOD UP FOR WHAT WAS RIGHT NATASHA FATAH REMEMBERS FATHER TAREQ FATAH

Toronto Tarek Fatah s daughter Natasha Fatah in a freewheeling conversation with ANI said her father always stood for a collective Balochistan a collective Kurdistan a free Iran and for beautiful earth She said the revered commentator and columnist always spoke for what he believed was rightThe PakistaniCanadian columnist passed away on Monday after a prolonged battle with cancer Natasha a journalist herself broke the news Lion of Punjab Son of Hindustan Lover of Canada Speaker of truth Fighter for justice Voice of the downtrodden underdogs and the oppressed Tarek Fatah has passed the baton on his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him Will you join us 19492023 Natasha tweeted A great friend of India Tarek Fatah passed away in Toronto at the age of 73 He authored several books and was a lifelong and vocal advocate for Baloch human rights He was a fierce critic of the crossborder terrorism perpetrated by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir Speaking to ANI his daughter said the Partition of India remained a painful episode for him throughout his life Giving a sense of how her father could never come to terms with Partition Natasha said the tragic event ripped apart India s limbs The love deep joy and passion he had for India were matched equally by the depth of sorrow and pain he felt for Partition The soul of India the limbs of India were ripped from its body during Partition My father fought the forces that tried to tear India and Pakistan apart she said She added that while her father might be no more his deep affection for India will live on and Indians will forever hold him dear in their hearts Quoting her father Natasha said India makes the world go round If India collapses the world will fall My dad always used to say that in the beginning the world was black and white and then God created India It was from India that the world derived all the beautiful colours of the universe as well as our beautiful souls and spirits She said Tarek Fatah stood for what was right and demonstrated the same in the way he spoke up for issues concerning his beloved India and Canada If someone is being disrespected their land is being stolen from them their education is being denied or their land and their life are being compromised in any way one must stand up for them These are basic principles that he carried in every fibre of his being she said He stood for Balochistan for a collective Kurdistan a free Iran a beautiful India and a beautiful earth We owe our origins to the same universe and my father has now returned to the place of his birth she added Born in Karachi before migrating to Canada in 1987 Fatah was an awardwinning reporter columnist and radio and television commentator in Canada and elsewhere across the world with a huge social media following according to Toronto SunHe was a political activist a fierce defender of human rights and a staunch opponent of religious fanaticism in any form As a secular Muslim who authored books such as The Jew is Not My Enemy Unveiling the Myths that Fuel Muslim AntiSemitism and Chasing a Mirage The Tragic Illusion of an Islamic State Tarek remained undeterred even in the face of controversies Far from shying away from a controversy he would dive right into it He was a fierce critic of Pakistan and an advocate for the Baloch separatist movement the fight for an independent Balochistan Expressing his condolences over the death of the columnist Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri tweeted There was one and only TarekFatah daring funny knowledgable sharp thinker great orator and a fearless fighter Tarek my brother it was a delight to have you as a close friend Will you be able to rest in peace Om Shanti ANI