Hyderabad: Amid communications blackout in war-torn Gaza, SpaceX founder Elon Musk has announced that his satellite-based communications system Starlink “will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza.”

Musk made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, in response to a statement by United States Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that cutting off communications in Gaza was “unacceptable.”

Israel on Saturday expanded its ground operation in Gaza with infantry and armoured vehicles backed by “massive” strikes from the air and sea, including the bombing of Hamas tunnels — a key target in its campaign to crush the territory’s ruling group after its bloody incursion in Israel three weeks ago.

The bombardment also knocked out communications in Gaza, creating a near-blackout of information from the besieged enclave and largely cutting off the territory's 2.3 million people from the outside world.

The #starlinkforgaza has been trending on Twitter since the communications blockade. The U.N. health agency and other aid groups said Saturday they remain unable to communicate with their teams in the besieged Gaza Strip during intense Israeli air and land bombardment. Tedros Adhanom, head of the World Health Organization, said the blackout has made it “impossible for ambulances to reach the injured.”

“We are still out of touch with our staff and health facilities. I’m worried about their safety,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.