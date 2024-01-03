New Delhi: China has finally reacted to Sri Lanka’s imposition of a ban on entry of foreign research vessels in its waters, blaming India for Colombo’s decision.

Last month, Sri Lanka had decided not to allow entry of foreign research vessels in its waters for a period of one year. Colombo’s decision came after China made yet another request to allow one of its vessels, Xiang Yang Hong 3, to dock at a Sri Lankan port ostensibly for research work. India had reportedly voiced its concerns to both Sri Lanka and the Maldives about allowing entry to this vessel.

According to a report in the Daily Mirror newspaper, “amid geopolitical strain”, Sri Lanka has decided to have a one-year moratorium in allowing foreign vessels for conducting research in the country’s territorial waters. Foreign Minister Ali Sabry told the newspaper that the government had announced a 12-month moratorium on research vessels from any country starting from January 2024.

“That is for us to do some capacity development so that we can participate in such research activities as equal partners,” Sabry was quoted as saying. The vessel Xiang Yang Hong 3 was scheduled to conduct “deep water exploration” in the south Indian Ocean from January 5 to late May. China has now reacted to Sri Lanka’s decision and, not surprisingly, two of the Chinese government’s mouthpiece newspapers have blamed India for this.

In an opinion piece headlined “Sri Lanka’s reported denial of Chinese research vessel only proves India’s domineering diplomacy toward neighbours”, the Global Times, the acerbic tabloid newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) stated that “the Indian Ocean belongs to India alone, and regional countries’ cooperation with extraterritorial states is subject to New Delhi’s discretion - this is the latest message sent by India”. The article states that Sri Lanka’s decision raises many questions.

“Why did Sri Lanka have to inform India about a case between Sri Lanka and China, two independent sovereign countries? How does the presence of a Chinese scientific research vessel, rather than a warship, which was about to head toward Sri Lanka, not India, trigger India’s strategic and security concerns?” the article reads.

It stated that Sri Lanka serves as a transportation hub in the Indian Ocean, and scientific research vessels from various countries often make port calls there for replenishment. “So, why do Chinese vessels face repeated interference and obstruction from India?” it further questioned.

“The only answer seems to be India’s regional hegemonic mentality,” it stated. “India views the Indian Ocean as its inland sea, sphere of influence, and backyard. Out of this mindset, India disregards the interests and normal cooperation of other countries, and interferes in the decisions of other sovereign countries whenever possible, all to prove one thing - South Asia is India’s turf, and China, which Indian views as an imaginary enemy, should stay away. It is now the 21st century, yet India’s mindset remains stuck in the Cold War era.”

An opinion piece headlined “Colombo bows to New Delhi’s coercion” in the China Daily, an English-language daily owned by the Central Propaganda Department of the CPC stated that “it is a pity that Sri Lanka has imposed a one-year ban on Chinese research vessels from docking in its ports or operating in its exclusive economic zone”.

“That it took nearly half a year for Colombo to issue the controversial ban, without providing any evidence to substantiate New Delhi’s ‘speculation’ that the Chinese vessels sailing there are used to ‘track Indian military tests and survey strategically important waters’, demonstrates how much pressure India has exerted on Sri Lanka,” it stated. According to the article, “by bullying its neighbours, including Nepal” to take a tough stance toward China, New Delhi has set a very bad example”.

“Its coercive practice will seriously undermine regional peace and stability,” it stated. “By hyping up a China ‘threat’, the (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi government is attempting to divert public attention from India’s domestic woes, which range from government corruption to the economic recession and unemployment issues.”

It is worth mentioning here that India has strongly been protesting the repeated visits by Chinese vessels to Sri Lankan waters, a region New Delhi considers to be under its sphere of influence, ostensibly for research purposes.

In October last year, Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry granted permission for the Chinese research vessel Shi Yan 6 to engage in supervised marine research along its west coast for a two-day period. The vessel, initially docked in Colombo for “replenishments” amid apprehensions of potential espionage, was authorised for research activities under close monitoring. This decision was in response to India’s security concerns related to China’s growing presence in the Indian Ocean and its strategic influence in Sri Lanka.

The US too had voiced concerns about the visit of the Shi Yan 6 to Sri Lanka. During a meeting with Sabry on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly Session in New York in September last year, US Undersecretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland had raised this matter.

Sri Lanka is under pressure from Japan too on this issue, according to reports. India, the US and Japan, along with Australia, are part of a Quad that is working for a free and open Indo-Pacific in the face of Chinese hegemony in the region that stretches from the east coast of Japan to the east coast of Africa.

Earlier, in August last year, a Chinese ship claiming to be a research vessel docked at Colombo port ostensibly for replenishments. The Hao Yang 24 Hao actually turned out to be a Chinese warship. The 129-metre-long ship is manned by a crew of 138 and is commanded by Commander Jin Xin.

In 2022 too, India had strongly protested when a Chinese survey vessel called the Yuan Wang 5 was allowed to dock at the Hambantota port in Sri Lanka. Though the ship was described as a research and survey vessel, security analysts said that it was also packed with space and satellite tracking electronics that can monitor rocket and missile launches. The ship was given permission to dock by then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa a day before he fled the country in the in the midst of an economic crisis.