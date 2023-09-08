SPACEX REFUSED GOVERNMENT REQUEST TO ACTIVATE STARLINK UPTO SEVASTOPOL FOR UKRAINE TO TARGET RUSSIAN SHIPS

Hyderabad: Responding to a post on whether he prevented a nuclear war in the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, tech-billionaire Elon Musk said his company did not budge to the requests from the government.

Musk wrote: "There was an emergency request from government authorities to activate Starlink all the way to Sevastopol. The obvious intent being to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor. If I had agreed to their request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation."

X user Maria Nawfal, who founded of International Blockchain Consulting Group and NFT Tech, put out a post wondering whether Elon Musk prevented Nuclear war citing an article putout by CNN. In the post, Nawfal said Elon Musk has covertly instructed his engineers to deactivate Starlink's satellite communications network during a major Ukrainian offensive.

This action was taken to intentionally thwart a surprise attack by Ukraine against the Russian naval fleet. The Ukrainian submarine drones, armed with explosives, mysteriously lost connectivity as they advanced towards the Russian warships. Now we know that Musk intentionally deactivated Starlink, the 29-year-old Techpreneur followed by Musk in X wrote.

Ukrainian officials pleaded for the reactivation of the satellites, however Musk was concerned the attack could trigger a nuclear response from Russia. This fear was not baseless, as Musk had open discussions with high-ranking Russian officials not long before the attack, he said.

He also wanted to know from his followers whether Elon did the right thing.

"The Starlink regions in question were not activated. SpaceX did not deactivate anything," Musk wrote in reply.

The tech-billionaire and the ecopreneur took the banter to the next stage of solving the Russia-Ukraine war.

Musk advocated that both sides should agree to a truce. "Every day that passes, more Ukrainian and Russian youth die to gain and lose small pieces of land, with borders barely changing. This is not worth their lives."