SPACEX GIANT ROCKET FAILS MINUTES AFTER LAUNCHING FROM TEXAS

South Padre Island Texas SpaceXs giant new rocket blasted off on its first test flight Thursday but failed minutes after rising from the launch pad news agency Associated Press reported Elon Musks company was aiming to send the nearly 400foot 120meter Starship rocket on a roundtheworld trip from the southern tip of Texas near the Mexican border It carried no people or satellites both the booster and spacecraft on top were to be ditched into the seaThrongs of spectators watched from South Padre Island several miles away from the Boca Chica Beach launch site which was offlimits Spaces first try to launch the rocket was called off Monday because of a stuck valve in the rocket during fuelingEarlier in the day Elon Musk announced that all systems were ready for the second launch attempt of its Starship rocket All systems currently green for launch Musk wrote in a tweet on Thursday Recently the first launch of SpaceX s Starship was called off at the last minute on Monday after a pressurization issue arose in the first stageAlso read SpaceX s Starship only 50 likely to pass 1st orbital flight MuskThe scheduled launch of the most powerful rocket ever constructed was scrubbed after engineers could not troubleshoot a pressurization issue with the massive Super Heavy booster in time Engineers tried to troubleshoot a pressurization issue with the massive Super Heavy booster But they couldn t quite figure it out in time and today s launch has been scrubbed reported CNNIt was SpaceX s first attempt to launch its Starship rocket after years of testing CEO Elon Musk described Starship as the vehicle that underpins SpaceX s founding purpose sending humans to Mars for the first time With agency inputs