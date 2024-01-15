SOUTH PACIFIC ISLAND NATION NAURU CUTS OFF TIES WITH TAIWAN SWITCHES TO CHINA

New Delhi: In an extreme geopolitical shift, the South Pacific island nation Nauru on Monday announced to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan stressing that it will recognise the one-China principle after Taiwan elected a new President despite warnings from Beijing.

In a social media post, the Government of the Republic of Nauru said, "Will follow the UN Resolution 2758, which recognises the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and recognises Taiwan as an inalienable part of China's territory."

The statement read that Nauru will no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan. "This change is in no way intended to affect our existing warm relationship with other countries", it said. Confirming the development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan said, "With deep regret, we announce the termination of diplomatic relations with Nauru. This timing is not only China’s retaliation against our democratic elections, but also a direct challenge to the international order. Taiwan stands unbowed and will continue as a force for good."

Meanwhile, addressing the media on Monday, Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang accused China of taking advantage of recent political changes in Nauru to buy over the island nation with financial aid. "China thinks it can suppress Taiwan with such methods, I think it is wrong. The world has noticed Taiwan's democratic development. If (Beijing) continues to use such despicable methods to seize Taiwan's diplomatic relations, democratic countries all over the world will not recognise it," Tien said.

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time Nauru has strained ties with Taiwan. In 2002, the island nation made a similar diplomatic switch to China, but later restored relations with Taiwan in May 2005. It may be recalled that former VP Lai Ching-te won Taiwan’s presidential election and is seen as a separatist by China.