SOME AFGHAN DIPLOMATS LEFT INDIA AS THEY OBTAINED RESIDENCY IN THIRD COUNTRIES CENTRE TELLS PARLIAMENT

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday told the Parliament that during the past two years, some Afghan diplomats have left India since they obtained residency in third countries, while the remaining Afghan diplomats based in India have taken over the responsibility for the continued diplomatic functioning of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

This was in reply to a question in Lok Sabha by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and Mahesh Sahoo, on whether the Government has any proposal to reopen the Embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi.

In response to this, MoS in the Ministry of External Affairs, V Muraleedharan said, "The diplomatic presence of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in New Delhi and the consulates of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Mumbai and Hyderabad continue to function in India".

"During the past two years, some Afghan diplomats have left India since they obtained residency in third countries. However, the remaining Afghan diplomats based in India have taken over the responsibility for the continued diplomatic functioning of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan", the Minister added.

In response to another question on the current status of India's diplomatic relations with Afghanistan and whether the Government is taking any steps to assist students, traders, and businesses of Afghan origin operating in India, the MoS MEA said, "India's approach to Afghanistan continues to be guided by its historical relations, friendship with its people and relevant UN Resolutions, including UNSCR 2593".

"The India-based personnel of the Embassy in Kabul returned to India in the aftermath of the takeover by the Taliban. Since June 2022, an Indian technical team has been positioned in the Embassy and is active in respect of humanitarian assistance and other situations. India's stance regarding recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is in consonance with that of the international community", V Muraleedharan told Parliament.

India decided to assist the Afghan people by supplying humanitarian aid, he said. "In this endeavour, we have supplied several shipments of humanitarian assistance consisting of 50,000 MTs of wheat, 250 tons of medical aid and 28 tons of earthquake relief aid", MoS MEA added.

"These consignments were handed over to the United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP), United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH) and Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS)", Muraleedharan informed Parliament.

He informed that India has also partnered with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Afghanistan to provide assistance for the welfare of the Afghan drug user population, especially women. Under this partnership, India has, since 2022, supplied 11,000 units of hygiene kits, baby food, blankets, clothing, medical aid, and other miscellaneous items to UNODC, Kabul.

In education, India has continued its Indian Council for Cultural Relations ( ICCR) scholarship scheme for Afghan students. Since August 2021, ICCR has granted admissions to more than 3000 students, including 600 Afghan girls.

"To provide accessible educational opportunities to students residing in Afghanistan, ICCR has also started an online scholarship scheme in the current academic year for 1000 Afghan students in Indian Universities through the e-Vidya Bharti portal", said the Minister.

"Of the total admissions under this scheme, 30% of admissions were granted to female students. India also continued its collaboration with the Afghan National Agricultural Science and Technical University (ANASTU) by providing online scholarships for Afghan students in agro-related fields", he informed.

In addition, trade and commerce between India and Afghanistan is ongoing, including through the Chabahar port. "India has historical and civilizational ties with Afghanistan and our development partnership has included more than five hundred projects spread across each of the 34 provinces of the country in critical areas of power, water supply, road connectivity, healthcare, education, agriculture, and capacity building", he highlighted and noted that Indian technical team in Kabul is monitoring the status of our projects and their functioning, in addition to supporting humanitarian assistance.