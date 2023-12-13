BEIJING: Schools and highways were closed and some train services suspended on Wednesday as a snowstorm hit parts of northern and central China for the second time this week.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a worker uses a machine to clear snow of the pavement at Yongdingmen Park in Beijing, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (AP)

A steady, blowing snow began falling in the late morning in the Chinese capital, Beijing, where authorities closed schools and some scenic spots in outlying mountainous areas. Several trains departing Beijing and in China's northwest Xinjiang region were canceled because of either snow or high winds.

A snow covered Mercedes Benz vehicle is parked at a residential building compound after a snowfall in Beijing, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (AP)

The China Meteorological Administration forecast accumulation of 5 to 15 centimeters (2 to 6 inches) for a swath of provinces south and west of Beijing, and said it could reach 20 centimeters (8 inches) in some places. The snow was expected to continue into Thursday.

A woman makes snowballs in the shape of dragon and duck at an office building complex, after a snowfall in Beijing, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (AP)

More than 100 sections of highways and other roads were closed in about half a dozen provinces, most of them in Shanxi province, a coal-mining region west and south of Beijing.