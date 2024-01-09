Tokyo (Japan): An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck central Japan's Niigata prefecture on Tuesday, more than a week after the massive 7.6-magnitude temblor jolted the neighbouring Ishikawa prefecture on January 1 killing 202 people.

The quake occurred at 5.59 p.m. (local time) with the epicenter near Sado Island off Niigata at a depth of 10 km, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.It measured 5 Lower on the country's seismic scale of 7, Xinhua news agency quoted the JMA as sayingNo tsunami warnings were issued and no reports of injuries or damages were immediately available .