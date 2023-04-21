Singapore Nearly 100 local artists are staging various art forms including Carnatic and Hindustani Music Bharatanatyam Kathak Kuchipudi and Odissi at an art festival being organised by the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society SIFAS The Festival of Arts 2023 showcases how artists can experiment push borders and expand horizons and yet be entertaining pure and soulful said Puneet Pushkarna Chairman of performances and external relations at SIFASAlthough steeped in traditional art forms SIFAS aims to be relevant to the younger generation by finding ways to incorporate different ideas to enhance and uplift their productions Pushkarna said Featuring independent artists from Singapore SIFAS teachers alumni and students in a 20piece ensemble unifying instruments of diverse backgrounds and ethnicities called Kathambam presents a multigenre and multiethnic musical concertThemed Kalpana Exploring the Past Imagining the Future the festival celebrates its illustrious legacy of being the pioneer of Indian Classical Arts in Singapore and its dedicated mission of nurturing young talent by striving to create works that bring new life to the stage for the last 73 years On Sunday April 23 the artists will perform at the Esplanade Concert Hall the city state s top art performing stageThe concert will feature melodies inspired by ancient poetry Indian classical and folk music western elements and various languages This year the artists have stepped out of their comfort zones to reimagine the cultural arts landscape he highlighted After two long years because of the Covid19 restrictions the festival is back and is being held from Thursday April 20 to the following Monday May 1SIFAS has always been an established platform for local artists giving wings to their artistic dreams said Pushkarna The 12day festival is a celebration of local talent with over 30 events at the SIFAS auditorium There is also an exhibition showcasing budding visual artists during the entire Festival SIFAS attempts to bring a new element every year in its annual festival added Pushkarna PTI