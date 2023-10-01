Britain: A Sikh restaurant owner, who earlier received threats from Khalistani elements for being vocal against them, has now claimed that Khalistan extremists opened fire at his car and vandalised it in West London. A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Insightuk2, which describes itself as a social movement of British Hindus and Indians, claimed that some unidentified miscreants allegedly opened fire at the car of Harman Singh Kapoor, adding that his family has been subjected to constant threats of violence and rape by alleged Khalistan supporters.

However, there has been no formal statement from the UK police on these claims. Harman Singh said that he has always opposed Khalistan. He started receiving threats for the past eight months. There have been four attacks on him so far. Harman said his wife and his daughter even received several rape threats.

"Our address was put online with calls to rape and kill them. Videos of miscreants licking the pictures of my wife and daughter were posted as well," he added. After this, the Metropolitan police also provided security to them. But, as soon as security was withdrawn, the threats have been started again.