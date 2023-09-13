Greensburg (United States of America) : A student is dead and another has been taken into custody after a shooting on Tuesday at a high school in Louisiana, authorities said. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office tells news outlets it happened around 3 pm at St. Helena College and Career Academy in Greensburg. At least two other people were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The alleged shooter, who is a juvenile and student at the school, has been arrested, Sheriff Nat Williams said. Charges will be released at a later time, he said. A motive for the shooting has not been determined, authorities said. The school system has not commented on the shooting or said whether classes will resume as usual on Wednesday.

An email and voice message seeking comment were left with St. Helena Parish School District Superintendent Kelli Joseph, according to an Associated Press (AP) report.

Also Read : 19 children and 2 adults killed in Texas school shooting

In May last year, a deadly mass shooting incident took place at a school in Texas, US, in which an 18-year-old gunman opened indiscriminate fire. It was termed as one of the deadliest shootings in the US history. The death toll rose to 21 including 19 children and two adults in that firing.