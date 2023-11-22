New Delhi: Minister of Seychelles Sylvestre Radegonde arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday and will meet the External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, to review India-Seychelle's bilateral engagement in various fields on Thursday.

Taking to X (previous known as Twitter), EAM spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said,"Warm welcome to FM Sylvestre Radegonde of Seychelles as he arrives in New Delhi for his first visit to as Foreign Minister. Substantive discussions on strengthening the partnership lies ahead".

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Seychelles, Sylvestre Radegonde, is on an official visit to New Delhi from 22 to 24 November. This is the first visit of Minister Radegonde to India as Foreign Minister India and Seychelles enjoy cordial bilateral relations buttressed by the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ - Security and Growth for All in the Region. Minister Radegonde’s visit will further strengthen ties between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said in the statement.

PM Modi’s SAGAR intends to strengthen economic and security cooperation with its maritime neighbors while also assisting in developing their maritime security capabilities. The state’s visit to India marks another African state developing relations with India after visits from the President of Tanzania and Vice-President of the Dominican Republic.