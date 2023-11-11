Birmingham (US) : A confrontation over an allegedly stolen car in Birmingham, Alabama, ended Friday in a shootout on a busy interstate that wounded four people, including two who had life-threatening injuries, police said. The shooting took place shortly after 4:30 pm on southbound Interstate 59 near the 20th Street Ensley exit, police said.

"We believe that a group of individuals saw their stolen vehicle, or alleged stolen vehicle, and they began following that vehicle", Officer Truman Fitzgerald said at a news conference. This party sees their possible stolen vehicle and they took it upon themselves to confront this group. A shootout ensued between both groups, Fitzgerald said.

Two men who were inside the allegedly stolen car were taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries while two other men had non-life-threatening injuries and went to the hospital on their own, Fitzgerald said. Nobody else was injured, he said. All four men are considered suspects in the shootout, he said.