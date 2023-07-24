Khartoum (Sudan) : At least nine people were killed in a civilian plane crash at Port Sudan airport in the country's eastern Red Sea State, the Sudanese Armed Forces said. The crash took place as Khartoum entered the 100th day of the war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary on Sunday. The evening crash of an Antonov plane at the airport was due to "a technical fault during take-off," the office of the Sudanese Army spokesman said on Sunday in a statement.

The nine killed include four military personnel, but a girl survived the crash, according to the statement. Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the capital city, Khartoum, and other areas since April 15 this year, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Port Sudan airport, located about 890 km east of Khartoum, has been used as the country's main airport after Khartoum International Airport became out of service because of armed clashes between the warring parties.

The war that erupted on April 15 between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) marked 100th day on Sunday marked by the exchange of rocket fire in the Darfur region killing at least 16 people, Al Jazeera reported. (Agencies)