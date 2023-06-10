San Francisco Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco s Mission District Friday night but authorities said there were no fatalities We can confirm there are 9 shooting victims all are expected to survive their injuries the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweetPolice said there was no ongoing threat and the shooting appears to be targeted and isolated The city s Department of Emergency Management issued an earlier tweet asking people to avoid the area of 24th Street and Treat Avenue Police said officers responded to the shooting shortly after 9 pm KPIXTV reported The victims were transported to a hospital but their conditions were not immediately known KPIXTV reported AP