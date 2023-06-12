Syracuse A street party that attracted hundreds of people turned violent early Sunday in Syracuse New York leaving at least 13 people injured authorities said At least four people suffered gunshot wounds and five others had apparent knife wounds among other injuries police saidOther victims were apparently accidentally struck by vehicles while fleeing what the department said was a large gathering of hundreds of people on the city s West Side Police Lt Matthew Malinowski said all of the injured three males and 10 females ranging between the ages of 17 and 25 are expected to survive The 13 known victims were located on the street or later at hospitals he addedSyracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile said officers patrolling heard the gunshots and the city s gunshot detection system showed dozens of rounds being fired Cecile told Syracusecom the crowd was a mix of high school students recent high school graduates and college students many of whom had just returned home for the summerThe party was advertised on social media he said No permit was issued and the streets were not officially blocked off or policed Cecile said Those shot include a 22yearold woman who was struck in the abdomen a 17yearold girl who suffered a wound to her hip and midsection a 20yearold woman who was shot in her right hip and a 20yearold man with a gunshot wound to a forearmThe stabbing victims include a 25yearold woman with multiple wounds to her shoulder and midsection a 17yearold girl with cuts to a leg and arm a 19yearold woman and a 17yearold boy who both suffered cuts to their heads and a 24yearold woman with cuts to both legs police saidThose injured by cars suffered from cuts and abrasions police said No further updates on the conditions of the injured had been released by Sunday afternoon Police were investigating Sunday to determine what led to the violence and whether the stabbings preceded or followed the shots being fired AP