Toppenish (Washington) : A 19-year-old man shot four people Thursday in central Washington state, killing three of them, and then killed himself, police said. Toppenish Police Chief John Clary said in a statement that at about 5 am the man shot and killed a 13-year-old boy, an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman at a house in Toppenish. The man also shot a 21-year-old man who was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Clary said.

The 19-year-old man who shot them then killed himself, according to the police chief. Police said there were no outstanding suspects and there was no ongoing threat to the community.

The motive behind this heinous act remains unknown at this time, Clary's statement said. The Toppenish Police Department is fully committed to conducting a thorough investigation in collaboration with our regional law enforcement partners to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. Toppenish has a population of about 8,600 people and is located within the Yakama Indian Reservation.