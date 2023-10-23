Dhaka: At least 13 people were killed and 100 others injured on Monday after a passenger train collided with a freight train in Bangladesh, officials said. The accident took place when the freight train headed towards Chattogram collided with the Dhaka-bound Egaro Sindur Express around 3.30 pm (local time) in Bhairab upazila, Kishoreganj, Bhairab Railway Police Station duty officer Sirajul Islam told the media.

"Fifteen bodies have been recovered so far from the wreckage. Death toll could rise," said Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence media chief Shahjahan Sikder. He said over a dozen units of the fire service are conducting rescue operations. Several people were trapped under the damaged coaches, bdnews24 reported, citing a police official at the Bhairab Railway Station. "An initial report said that the freight train crashed into the Egaro Sindur from behind, striking two of the carriages, Anowar Hossain, superintendent of Dhaka Railway Police, was quoted as saying by the news portal. Rail connectivity from Dhaka to Chittagong, Sylhet, and Kishoreganj has been suspended, and rescue efforts by police and fire service personnel are on.