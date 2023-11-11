Reykjanes (Iceland) : Following a series of tremors triggering threat of volcanic eruption, an emergency level of civil protection is placed in effect in Reykjanes peninsula, Iceland, and residents of Grindavík have been advised to evacuate with caution. In light of the tremors, the police chief in Suðurnes, in cooperation with the Civil Protection Authorities, has decided to evacuate Grindavík fishing town, according to Icelandic Met Office (IMO).

Due to the increased seismic activity, the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management, Iceland, has declared an emergency phase on the Reykjanes peninsula. On the other hand, the Government of Iceland is closely monitoring the situation in close collaboration with the agencies concerned.

The IMO has said that significant changes have occurred in the seismic activity measured near Sundhnjúkagígar north of Grindavík and deformation observed in the Reykjanes Peninsula this afternoon. "The seismic activity has moved south towards Grindavík. Based on how the seismic activity has evolved since 6 PM today, along with results from GPS measurements, there is a likelihood that a magma intrusion has extended beneath Grindavík," is said.

In its observations, the IMO further said that it is not possible to determine exactly whether and where magma might reach the surface. "There are indications that a considerable amount of magma is moving in an area extending from Sundhnjúkagígum in the north towards Grindavík. The amount of magma involved is significantly more than what was observed in the largest magma intrusions associated with the eruptions at Fagradalsfjall," it said.

The IMO also said that the most likely scenario now, taking into account the past seismic activity on March 19th 2021, is that it will take several days for magma to reach the surface.

Meanwhile, Iceland's Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, country's biggest tourist attraction, closed temporarily as earthquakes put the area on alert for volcanic eruption. A few days ago, Bjarni Stefansson, a local taxi driver, described a scene of confusion when he arrived at the Retreat Hotel, where lava rocks had fallen on the roadway and the parking lot was jammed with 20 to 30 cabs.

There was a panic situation, Stefansson told The Associated Press. People thought a volcanic eruption was about to happen. The area around Mount Thorbjorn on the Reykjanes Peninsula has been shaken by hundreds of small earthquakes every day for more than two weeks due to a buildup of volcanic magma some 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) underground.