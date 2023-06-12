Philadelphia An elevated section of Interstate 95 collapsed early Sunday in Philadelphia after a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo caught fire closing a heavily traveled segment of the East Coast s main northsouth highway indefinitely authorities saidTransportation officials warned of extensive delays and street closures and urged drivers to avoid the area in the city s northeast corner Officials said the tanker contained a petroleum product that may have been hundreds of gallons of gasoline The fire took about an hour to get under controlThe northbound lanes of I95 were gone and the southbound lanes were compromised by heat from the fire said Derek Bowmer battalion chief of the Philadelphia Fire Department Runoff from the fire or perhaps broken gas lines caused explosions underground he addedSome kind of crash happened on a ramp underneath northbound I95 around 615 am said state Transportation Department spokesman Brad Rudolph and the northbound section above the fire collapsed quickly The southbound lanes were heavily damaged and we are assessing that now Rudolph saidGov Josh Shapiro who said Sunday evening he planned to issue a disaster declaration Monday to speed federal funds said at least one vehicle was still trapped beneath the collapsed roadway We re still working to identify any individual or individuals who may have been caught in the fire and the collapse he said There were no immediate reports of injuriesVideo from the scene showed a massive concrete slab had fallen from I95 onto the road below Shapiro said his flight over the area showed just remarkable devastation I found myself thanking the Lord that no motorists who were on I95 were injured or died he saidMark Fusetti a retired Philadelphia police sergeant said he was driving south toward the city s airport when he noticed thick black smoke rising over the highway As he passed the fire the road beneath began to dip creating a noticeable depression that was visible in video he took of the scene he saidHe saw traffic in his rearview mirror come to a halt Soon after the northbound lanes of the highway crumbled It was crazy timing Fusetti said For it to buckle and collapse that quickly it s pretty remarkable The collapsed section of I95 was part of a 212 million reconstruction project that wrapped up four years ago Rudolph said There was no immediate time frame for reopening the highway but officials would consider a fillin situation or a temporary structure to accelerate the effort he saidMotorists were sent on a 43mile 69kilometer detour which was going better than it would do on a weekday Rudolph said The fact that the collapse happened on a Sunday helped ease congestion but he expected traffic to back up significantly on all the detour areas Pennsylvania Transportation Secretary Michael Carroll said the I95 segment carries roughly 160000 vehicles per day and was likely the busiest interstate in Pennsylvania He said work would continue through the night to remove the collapsed section as rapidly as possibleShapiro said he had been spoken directly to US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and had been assured that there would be absolutely no delay in getting federal funds quickly to rebuild what he called a critical roadway as safely and efficiently as possible But Shapiro he said the complete rebuild of I95 would take some number of months and in the meantime officials were looking at interim solutions to connect both sides of I95 to get traffic through the area White House press secretary Karine JeanPierre said in a Twitter post that President Joe Biden was briefed on the collapse and that White House officials were in contact with Shapiro and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney s offices to offer assistance Buttigieg in a social media post called it a major artery for people and goods and said the closure would have significant impacts on the city and region until reconstruction and recovery are complete The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending a team to investigate the fire and collapseMost drivers traveling the I95 corridor between Delaware and New York City use the New Jersey Turnpike rather than the segment of interstate where the collapse occurred Until 2018 drivers did not have a direct highway connection between I95 in Pennsylvania and I95 in New Jersey They had to use a few miles of surface roads with traffic lights to get from one to the otherOfficials were also concerned about the environmental effects of runoff into the nearby Delaware River After a sheen was seen in the Delaware River near the collapse site the Coast Guard deployed a boom to contain the material Ensign Josh Ledoux said the tanker had a capacity of 8500 gallons but the contents did not appear to be spreading into the environment As far as waterways go it s being contained and it seems like things are under control he said Thousands of tons of steel and concrete were piled atop the site of the fire and heavy construction equipment would be required to start to remove the debris said Dominick Mireles director of Philadelphia s Office of Emergency ManagementThe fire was strikingly similar to another blaze in Philadelphia in March 1996 when an illegal tire dump under I95 caught fire melting guard rails and buckling the pavement The highway was closed for several weeks and partial closures lasted for six months Seven teenagers were charged with arson The dump s owner was sentenced to seven to 14 years in prison and ordered to pay 3 million of the 65 million repair costs The Philadelphia Inquirer reportedMore recently in Atlanta an elevated portion of Interstate 85 collapsed in a fire shutting down the heavily traveled route through the heart of the city in March 2017 A homeless man was accused of starting the blaze But federal investigators said in a report that the state transportation department s practice of storing combustible construction materials under the highway increased the risk of fire AP