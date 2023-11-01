SECOND PERSON TO RECEIVE PIG HEART TRANSPLANT DIES WEEKS AFTER PROCEDURE

Washington (USA): A man in the United States died weeks after he underwent a groundbreaking pig heart transplant becoming the second person to underwent the complex surgery but meeting the same fate as the first one had last year.

Lawrence Faucette, aged 58, was the second individual to undergo a pig heart transplant. He passed away nearly six weeks after the highly experimental procedure. In a statement accessed by ETV Bharat, University of Maryland, School of Medicine announced Faucette demise's on Tuesday.. Faucette was in critical condition due to heart failure and was deemed ineligible for a conventional heart transplant. Instead, he received a genetically modified pig heart on September 20.

The University of Maryland School of Medicine reported that the pig heart initially appeared healthy for the first month, but recently displayed signs of rejection, ultimately leading to Faucette's death on Monday. "Mr. Faucette had made significant progress after his surgery, engaging in physical therapy, spending time with family members, and playing cards with his wife, Ann. In recent days, his heart began to show initial signs of rejection --the most significant challenge with traditional transplants involving human organs as well. Despite the medical team’s greatest efforts, Mr. Faucette ultimately succumbed on October 30," the statement read.

Faucette's wife, Ann, mentioned that her husband knew his time was limited and saw this as his last opportunity to make a difference for others. He had never anticipated surviving as long as he did.

The Maryland medical team had previously performed the world's first pig heart transplant into a dying patient last year, but that heart failed after two months. Lessons from that experience led to improvements in virus testing and other aspects for the second attempt.

Dr. Bartley Griffith, the lead surgeon of the University of Maryland Medical Center, stated that Faucette's last wish was for the medical community to utilize the knowledge gained from their experience.

For decades, animal-to-human organ transplants, known as xenotransplants, had been unsuccessful due to the immediate immune response against foreign tissue. Now, researchers are exploring the use of genetically modified pigs to make their organs more compatible with humans.

Faucette, a Navy veteran and father of two from Frederick, Maryland, was denied a traditional heart transplant due to other health issues. With limited options and a desire for more time with his family, he turned to the Maryland hospital for help.