SEASONED DIPLOMAT VIPUL TO BE INDIAS NEW AMBASSADOR TO QATAR

New Delhi Seasoned diplomat Vipul has been appointed India s new ambassador to Qatar an influential country in the Gulf region Vipul a 1998batch Indian Foreign Service IFS officer is presently serving as the joint secretary in the Gulf division at the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs MEA in Delhi He Vipul is expected to take up the assignment shortly the MEA said in a brief statement In his current position Vipul has been handling India s diplomatic engagement with the Gulf region India s overall ties with the region has witnessed significant upswing in the last few years Senior IFS official Deepak Mittal who was serving as the Indian envoy to Doha returned a few months ago and joined as a joint secretary in the Prime Minister s Office Separately Shilpak N Ambule an IFS officer from 2002 batch has been appointed India s next high commissioner to SingaporeAmbule is presently serving as the joint secretary in the East Asia division in the MEA The East Asia division handles India s ties with China Republic of Korea Japan and Mongolia The MEA said Ambule is expected to take up his new assignment shortlyAlso read India seeks consular access to eight former navy officers detained in Qatar MEA