Hyderabad: Saudi Arabia has categorically rejected the evacuation calls made by the Israel forces, which will stress the already stressed Palestinian enclave - the Gaza Strip - now under the siege of Israel, while advocating for a separate Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia affirms its categorical rejection of the calls for the forcible displacement of the Palestinian people from Gaza and reiterates its condemnation of the continued targeting of unarmed civilians, the foreign ministry said in a statement shared in its social media handle.

The Kingdom renews its call to the international community to act quickly to stop all forms of military escalation against civilians; prevent a humanitarian disaster, and to provide the necessary relief and medical assistance for the people of Gaza. Depriving them of these basic human needs that are requisites of a dignified life is a violation of international humanitarian law and will exacerbate the gravity of the crisis and suffering in the region, it said.

The Kingdom calls for the lifting of the siege on the people of Gaza; the evacuation of civilian casualties; the commitment to international laws and norms and international humanitarian law.

It said it would be to move to move the peace process forward in accordance with the resolutions of the Security Council and the United Nations, and the Arab Peace Initiative which aims to find a just and comprehensive solution.

The Kingdom stated it seeks to establish an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

On Friday, UN chief Antonio Guterres termed the evacuation call as "extremely dangerous" after Israel issued an ultimatum that over one million people in northern Gaza should relocate within 24 hours.

He also stated that it "simply not possible".

UN officials in Gaza on Thursday were informed by their liaison officers in the Israeli military that the entire population of northern Gaza, approximately 1.1 million, should relocate to the southern part within the next 24 hours.