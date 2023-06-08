New Delhi: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that large parts of the world now see India as a development partner. Addressing reporters here on the completion of 9 years of the Narendra Modi government, he also asserted that the country was making a significant economic impact that has been recognised globally.

“The world, especially the Global South, perceives India as a development partner – as a credible, effective development partner with delivery on the ground,” the minister said. "A large part of the world sees us as a development partner, not just as a development partner but a development partner who lives up to what Prime Minister enunciated. Today, the second image of India is that of an economic collaborator," he added.

According to Jaishankar, India does not get swayed by coercion, inducements, and false narratives. He cited the country's approach towards the situation along the Northern border and its opposition to China's Belt and Road Initiative.

The minister also added that India has de-legitimised cross-border terrorism. He highlighted various aspects of Indian foreign policy, including its handling of different situations as well as the country's ties with key countries. He also said that in terms of global technological capabilities, there are more collaborations globally and there has a strong delivery mechanism for projects abroad. Ministers of State V Muraleedharan, Meenakshi Lekhi, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra were also present for the briefing.

