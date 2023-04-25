Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu): Klinin Go-Vadin (55), the leader of the Russian scientists, constructing the third and fourth reactors of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP), died around 9.30 pm on Monday due to a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors examined him and declared dead.

According to sources, on Monday night, he complained of uneasiness and was admitted to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The body was then shifted to the Government Hospital for post-mortem. Meanwhile, arrangements are being made to shift the body to Russia through the embassy.

Construction work on Kudankulam units three and four of the nuclear reactor has been going on for the past five years. Various scientists were working on the project. The death of a foreign scientist working in a nuclear reactor has created a stir in Tirunelveli. Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project sources said that losing a scientist like Klinin Go-Vadin is a great loss to the entire KKNPP and Russia as well.

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (or Kudankulam NPP or KKNPP) is the largest nuclear power station in India, situated in Kudankulam in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. KKNPP is scheduled to have six VVER-1000 reactors built in collaboration with Atomstroyexport, the Russian state company and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), with an installed capacity of 6,000 MW of electricity.