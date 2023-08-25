New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin will skip the G20 Summit in India, reports Reuters quoting the Kremlin. "President Vladimir Putin is not planning a trip to the G20 summit in India, which will be held in September. The main emphasis now is a special military operation," Russian President's Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

The G20 summit is scheduled to be held in September in the national capital under India’s presidency, Delhi police authorities are busy making special arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the arrival of the high-profile delegates, including heads of states for the mega event.

The Delhi government has issued a notification for public holiday on September 8, 9 and 10, in view of the G-20 Summit scheduled to be held in the national capital on those dates.

"In view of the G-20 Summit scheduled to be held in NCT of Delhi, it has been decided to declare Public Holiday in the National Capital Territory of Delhi," a notification issued by the Deputy Secretary by order in the name of the Lieutenant Governor of the Delhi read.

Also read: G-20: Delhi Police personnel trained to handle chemical, biological weapon attacks