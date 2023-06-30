Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin during the telephone conversation with PM Modi on Saturday discussed the situation around Ukraine and how Moscow had resolved an armed mercenary mutiny.

According to Kremlin's statement, the talk came at the initiative of the Indian Side. In connection with the events of June 24 in Russia, Narendra Modi expressed understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect law and order and ensure stability in the country and the security of its citizens.

When discussing topical issues of bilateral cooperation, both the leaders underscored the importance of further consistent implementation of the major joint projects in various areas and noted with satisfaction substantial growth in trade throughout 2022 and in the first quarter of this year.

"Particular attention was paid to interaction within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the G20, in which India currently holds the presidency, as well as in the BRICS format. In addition, Narendra Modi informed on his international contacts, including ones during his recent visit to Washington", Kremlin said in a statement.

The situation around Ukraine was touched upon as well. The Russian President gave his assessment of the current state of affairs in the special military operation zone, having stressed Kiev's utter refusal to undertake political and diplomatic steps to resolve the conflict. The conversation between both leaders was substantiative and constructive. The leaders reaffirmed their mutual intention to strengthen the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and agreed to maintain contact.

The talk between the two leaders comes a few days later after the attempted armed mutiny in Russia that has even worsened the situation given the Russia-Ukraine conflict.