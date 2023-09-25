RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR TO INDIA HITS OUT AT CANADA SAYING COUNTRY REMAINS A HAVEN FOR NAZIS

New Delhi: Russia on Monday took a dig at Canada for honouring Nazi soldier Yaroslav Hunka in their Parliament and noted that Canada has been, and remains a haven for Nazis. This comes after the Russian Embassy in Canada announced that they will send a note to the Canadian Foreign Ministry and the office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for honouring a Ukrainian Nazi, who served in the SS division “Galicia”, in their Parliament, according to sources.

Taking to X ( formerly Twitter), the Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said, "Canada has been and remains a haven for Ukrainian Nazis. Apologies for ignorance are ridiculous while a standing ovation tells it all. Thank God Zelensky’s grandfather does not see what his grandchild has become. Disgusting."

Alipov's comment also comes amid the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada, after Justin Trudeau alleged the Indian government of being involved in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Meanwhile, regarding the honouring of a Nazi soldier in the Canadian Parliament, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said that the embassy will seek clarification over this episode. He said, “The embassy is sending a note to the Canadian Foreign Ministry and the Prime Minister’s office demanding clarification. The SS is recognised as a criminal organisation by the decisions of the Nuremberg Tribunal, which are an integral part of international law. By honouring a member of this criminal community, the Canadian cabinet and Members of Parliament violated not only moral, but also legal norms".

Earlier today, the Polish Ambassador to Canada Witold Dzielski demanded an apology from the Justin Trudeau-led-government for honouring a Nazi soldier. In a tweet, Dzielski said, “09/22 Canada and Ukrainian leadership at House of Commons cheered a member of Waffen-SS Galizien, notorious UA military formation of World War II responsible for murdering thousands of Polish Jews.” “Poland, which is the best ally of Ukraine, will never agree on whitewashing such villains. As Ambassador to Canada, I expect an apology," he added.