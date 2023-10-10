United Nations: Russia was defeated in its bid to regain a seat in the United Nations premiere human rights body by a significant majority in Tuesday's election in the General Assembly, which voted last year to suspend Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine. Russia competed against Albania and Bulgaria for two seats on the Geneva-based Human Rights Council representing the East European regional group.

In the secret ballot vote, Bulgaria got 160 votes, Albania got 123 votes and Russia just 83 votes. In Tuesday's election, the only other competitive race was in the Latin America and Caribbean group where Cuba, Brazil, the Dominican Republic and Peru were competing for three seats. Peru was the loser.

The other regional races were not competitive. China, Japan, Kuwait and Indonesia were elected to represent the Asia group. Burundi, Malawi, Ghana and Ivory Coast were elected to hold four African seats. And France and the Netherlands will take two Western seats. The Geneva-based Human Rights Council was created in 2006 to replace a commission discredited because of some members' poor rights records. But the new council soon faced similar criticism, including that rights abusers sought seats to protect themselves and their allies.