RAMASWAMY PLEDGES TO PARDON TRUMP IF ELECTED IN 2024

Washington IndianAmerican tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy who has joined the fray for the Republican Party s 2024 presidential nomination has vowed to promptly pardon indicted former President Donald Trump if elected to the White House next year It would be much easier for me to win this election if Trump weren t in the race but I stand for principles over politics I commit to pardon Trump promptly on January 20 2025 and to restore the rule of law in our country Ramaswamy tweeted on FridayThe remarks by Ramaswamy who is campaigning on antiwoke credentials came after the Department of Justice DOJ charged Trump with a 37count indictment accusing the former President of risking sensitive security secrets after leaving office in 2021 Trump is the first former American President to face federal charges which include willful retention of national defence information conspiracy to obstruct justice withholding a document or record corruptly concealing a document or a record concealing a document in a federal investigation scheme to conceal and making false statements and representationsTrump who is running for a second presidential term and has been the frontrunner candidate among the Republicans praised fellow candidate Ramaswamy after the political newbie polled even with former Vice President Mike Pence in a survey last month Ramaswamy said in his post that one cannot have two tiers of justice one for Trump another for Biden I never thought we d see the day when the US President deputises the DOJ to arrest his lead rival in the middle of an election the 37 yearold biotech executive said In an interview to The New York Post Ramaswamy also heaped praises on Trump saying that the former president sets a high bar He s a friend I know him I genuinely believe he cares about national unity Ramaswamy had saidAsserting that there are also serious legal questions about the President s power to declassify documents Ramaswamy called the move by the DOJ in charging Trump as hypocritical This is an affront to every citizen we cannot devolve into a banana republic where the party in power uses police force to arrest its political opponents It s hypocritical for the DOJ to selectively prosecute Trump but not Biden Ramaswamy said Apart from Ramaswamy fellow Republican candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis slammed the indictment saying that there had been what he called double standards in issuing charges At a party convention in Greensboro North Carolina DeSantis flayed what he called the weaponisation of government agencies However he did not mention Trump by name in his speechTrump is due in federal court on June 13 and called it a dark day for the country I am an innocent man Trump wrote on Truth Social adding that he has been indicted seemingly over the Boxes Hoax IANS