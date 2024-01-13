New Delhi: The Mauritian government has decided to provide a one-time special leave of two hours on January 22 for Hindu public servants. This special leave will allow them to attend prayers marking the historic inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The ceremony, called Pran Pratishtha, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders and the ceremony will be broadcast live.

In its cabinet decision on Friday, the Mauritius government said, "Cabinet has agreed to the grant of a one-off special leave of two hours on Monday 22 January 2024 as from 1400 hours to public officers of Hindu faith, subject to exigencies of service, in the context of the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in India, which is a landmark event as it symbolizes the return of Lord Ram in Ayodhya".

It is pertinent to note that Hinduism is the most prominent and the practiced religion in the island nation. The roots of Hinduism in Mauritius can be traced back to the arrival of Indian labourers during the colonial era.