RAM MANDIR CONSECRATION 40 GIANT BILLBOARDS GO UP ACROSS 10 US STATES

Washington, DC (US): Amid ongoing events and celebrations across the globe ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, giant billboards of Lord Ram and the majestic shrine in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh have gone up in more than 10 states, thousands of miles away in the United States.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), US chapter, in association with Hindus from across the US, have put up more than 40 billboards in 10 states and more, displaying the message around the the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the birthplace of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

The billboards have gone up in Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia, among other states. Additionally, Arizona and the State of Missouri are set to join this visual celebration starting Monday, January 15, according to the VHP, American chapter.

The resounding message conveyed by these billboards is that Hindu Americans are elated and joyously participating in this once-in-a-lifetime event. Their emotions overflow as they eagerly await the auspicious day of the consecration ceremony," Amitabh VW Mittalgeneral secretary, Hindu Parishad of America, told ANI.

"The Hindu community in New Jersey is brimming with joy, eagerly anticipating the upcoming Car Rally, Exhibition, Curtain Raiser, Billboards across New York New Jersey, and the grand celebration slated for the 21st night. The enthusiasm is palpable, with members from Mandirs across NJ eagerly looking forward to this once-in-a-generation event," Teja A Shah, joint general secretary, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, America chapter, told ANI.

To commemorate the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Hindu American community across the US has organised several car rallies and has planned many more events in the run-up to the 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya.