Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asserted that he was "not concerned" about the "threats of violence and assassination" and he would not be backed down by such things. These remarks were made by Rahul during his 10-day visit to the United States of America and posted by the Congress on its Twitter handle.

Rahul Gandhi's father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and his grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi were both assassinated. Responding to questions from scribes during an interaction at the Washington-based National Press Club, Rahul said, "I have grown up with a sort of narrative about my country. Gandhian narrative of what the country is, what it should look like; what is important, so that's what rise me."

"So I am not concerned really about threats of violence and assassination and stuff (like that). Everybody is going to die. That is what I learned from my grandmother and father. You don't back down because of something like that," the 52-year-old New Delhi-born former Member of Parliament said.

In 2022, Rahul Gandhi had received a death threat before the entry of his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh. He was threatened with being bombed as soon as he arrived in Indore. Meanwhile, during the same interaction, Rahul Gandhi opened upon the issue of his disqualification as an Lok Sabha member. According to Gandhi, he was the "first to be given the highest punishment for a defamation case." He also said that he was disqualified as an MP after his speech on the Adani-Hindenburg row in the Lok Sabha.

