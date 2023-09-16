SEATTLE (United States of America) : Outrage grew Friday over a Seattle police officer’s remark that the life of a young woman killed by a speeding patrol car had “limited value.” Diplomats from India are asking for an investigation following the death of the Indian graduate student as people in Seattle protested the officer’s callous jokes caught on bodycam video.

The footage released this week shows Officer Daniel Auderer, vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, joking with the rank-and-file police union’s president after a different officer’s speeding police car on January 23 slammed into Jaahnavi Kandula at a crosswalk.

Protesters on Thursday evening gathered at the Seattle intersection where the 23-year-old graduate student was fatally struck by Officer Kevin Dave’s SUV. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is conducting a criminal review of the crash.

Auderer responded to the crash to evaluate whether Dave was impaired, the Seattle Times reporter. Dave had been driving 74 mph (119 kph) in a 25 mph (40 kph) zone on the way to an overdose call, according to an AP report. Jaahnavi Kandula hails from Andhra Pradesh in India. The Indian diaspora has reacted sharply to the purported comment made by the Seattle cop and sought action against him. On the other hand, the cop concerned was stated to have clarified that his comment has been quoted out of context.