PROTESTS POISONING AND PRISON THE LIFE OF KREMLIN OPPOSITION LEADER ALEXEI NAVALNY

London: In a span of a decade, Alexei Navalny has gone from the Kremlin's biggest foe to Russia's most prominent political prisoner. Already serving two convictions that have landed him in prison for at least nine years, he faces a new trial that could keep him behind for two more decades.

The first court hearing occurred Monday in Penal Colony No 6, where Navalny is being held, in the town of Melekhovo, about 230 kilometers (over 140 miles) east of Moscow. A look at Navalny's life, political activism and the charges he has faced through the years: