PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI CONFERRED WITH THE GRAND CROSS OF THE ORDER OF HONOUR BY GREEK PREZ

Athens (Greece): Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Friday conferred Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 'The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour' here. 'The Order of Honour' was established in 1975 and the head of Goddess Athena is depicted on the front side of the Star with the inscription “ONLY THE RIGHTEOUS SHOULD BE HONOURED”.

The Ministry of External Affairs said that 'The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour' is conferred by the President of Greece to Prime Ministers and eminent personalities who by reason of their distinguished position, have contributed to enhancing the stature of Greece. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive contribution to the strategic promotion of Greek-Indian friendship in areas of mutual interest has also been recognised," the MEA said.

The citation says, “In the person of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an honour is bestowed upon the friendly people of India.” It also says, "On the occasion of this visit, the Greek State Honours the Prime Minister of India, a statesman who has tirelessly promoted the global reach of his country and who works systematically for India’s economic progress and prosperity, bringing about bold reforms. A statesman who has brought environmental protection and climate change among the top priorities of international activity.”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the Greek President and the people of Greece for conferring the prestigious award on him. "I thank President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the Government and the people of Greece for conferring upon me The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour. This shows the respect the people of Greece have towards India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X site, formerly known as Twitter.

The Prime Minister is on a day-long official visit to Greece and earlier in the day held talks with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

